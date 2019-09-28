Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake By $868,500; Bank Of America Has Boosted Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 12.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired 4,500 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 40,600 shares with $7.84 million value, up from 36,100 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube have recently come under fire for offensive search suggestions; 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Facebook is under fire for a survey that asked users if they thought the company should host content from sexual predators and violent extremists; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools

Bank Of America Corp increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 10.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 21,984 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)'s stock rose 4.11%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 241,550 shares with $40.64M value, up from 219,566 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 412,483 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp decreased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) stake by 27,685 shares to 557,224 valued at $69.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pacira Biosciences (Call) (NASDAQ:PCRX) stake by 188,777 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Proshares Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Euronet Worldwide, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EEFT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance" on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Don't Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 35.41% above currents $143.64 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Limited invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Brahman Capital has 1.79% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sei reported 145,154 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 8,115 shares. Citigroup accumulated 31,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 372,447 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 1,199 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.11% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 214,639 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 8,469 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 43,830 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,002 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas has 4,176 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gp stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,223 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 565,350 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa owns 3,186 shares. 6,278 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Asset Inc has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life owns 473,411 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Tiger Limited Co accumulated 9.38% or 8.98 million shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Mgmt Professionals holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 799 shares. Tiemann Investment Lc stated it has 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Opus Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 46,182 were accumulated by Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Liability Corp. Baltimore has invested 1.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corda Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,524 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER also sold $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 22.