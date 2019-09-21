Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Share Price Rose; Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Position by $3.19 Million as Share Price Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 1.77M shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 16,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 33,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS DOMINIC CUMMINGS OF BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP VOTE LEAVE HAS REFUSED TO APPEAR; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 25/05/2018 – It’s Day One of GDPR, and Facebook, Google Are Accused of Breaking New Rules — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bridger Mngmt Limited Com has invested 3.97% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 767,338 shares. Narwhal accumulated 0.2% or 7,061 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.08% or 37,641 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 42,033 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,809 shares. Advisory Limited Co reported 3,526 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,505 are held by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,620 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,512 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.48% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Whittier Tru holds 6 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,400 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

