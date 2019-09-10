Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Weibo (WB) Stake by $1.16 Million as Share Value Declined; Amazon (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.57 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 5.78% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 4.71M shares traded or 115.62% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95 million, down from 17,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $134.99M for 18.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weibo +8% after earnings beat, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Weibo Corp. (WB) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Weibo Shares Jumped 15% Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Weibo’s Second-Quarter Earnings Fell 26% – Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Stock Is Still a Risky Play – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 2.14 million shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 26,310 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 644,406 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,662 shares. Voya Management Lc owns 7,681 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,500 shares. 17,021 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 18,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 13,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 144,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 40,724 are owned by Tealwood Asset Inc. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). D E Shaw Incorporated has 173,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku Stock Looks Poised to Be Acquired – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.