Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) as Share Price Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 22,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 360,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.59 million, up from 338,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 515,174 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 788,316 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 45.05 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has 2,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital accumulated 0.01% or 12,109 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 12,868 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 26,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corecommodity Limited Liability Company invested in 1.92% or 74,169 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,192 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated owns 8,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 96,747 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.09% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 12,468 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Adams Natural Resources Fund reported 26,200 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 83,552 shares to 9.37M shares, valued at $153.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 56,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,026 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Ltd Liability Corp has 1.75 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 3,339 are held by Landscape Cap Management Ltd. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Qci Asset Management New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,200 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Trust Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.05% or 43,977 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt holds 70,042 shares. Montag A And Associates owns 1,776 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.23% or 63,680 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). City stated it has 1.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 39,012 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 17,318 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company reported 4,600 shares.

