Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Has Cut Holding by $767,334

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 3.06M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,753 are held by Hgk Asset Management Inc. Sfmg Ltd Com reported 0.21% stake. Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 85,588 shares. American And Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark Bancshares & has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 740 shares. Lynch & Associates In reported 2.65% stake. Braun Stacey Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 48,603 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 832,756 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company has 8,203 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 2.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 91,115 shares. Permanens Lp accumulated 50 shares or 0.01% of the stock. White Pine Cap Llc holds 2,705 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares to 29,676 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cognizant Named an AI Services Leader in IDC MarketScape Report – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for VMware, Schwab & HCA Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR CTSH, PETQ, AND EROS: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in CTSH, PETQ, and EROS to the Firm’s Investigation of Potential Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 6, 2019 : LLY, GM, BSX, REGN, HUM, CTSH, CMI, GSK, FDC, TTWO, BIP, JEC – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Anticipate RWL To Hit $59 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.