Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake By $2.44 Million; Shorts at Alexander & Baldwin Reit Holdin (ALEX) Raised By 26.65%

Alexander & Baldwin Inc Reit Holdin (NYSE:ALEX) had an increase of 26.65% in short interest. ALEX’s SI was 751,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.65% from 593,700 shares previously. With 330,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Alexander & Baldwin Inc Reit Holdin (NYSE:ALEX)’s short sellers to cover ALEX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 198,743 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 60.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,400 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 8,000 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 20,400 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates in three divisions: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,000 shares to 16,000 valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 12,000 shares. Barclays Bk Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.69% above currents $218.75 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $21000 target. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Piper Jaffray.