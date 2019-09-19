Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Boosted By $540,000 Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake; Shorts at SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (SMID) Lowered By 83.33%

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) had a decrease of 83.33% in short interest. SMID’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 83.33% from 600 shares previously. It closed at $7.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired 4,000 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 12,000 shares with $1.62 million value, up from 8,000 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $42.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 1.79 million shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare Inc has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 21.48% above currents $125.53 stock price. HCA Healthcare Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Calamos Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 55,789 shares. Gsa Capital Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.18% or 172,553 shares. Cwm has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,261 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 49,479 shares. Longview (Guernsey) has 6.22% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 9.49M shares. Bb&T Secs Limited has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mariner Ltd Company has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,548 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,898 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,897 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. $31,024 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were bought by Elcan Patricia F.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tennessee health care system opens newest Florida ER (Video) – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Franklin tech firm adds to $30 million round of funding – Nashville Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orlando Health opens $69M freestanding ER; new hospital in the works – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.