Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Holding in Weibo (WB) by $1.16 Million; Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Polaris Inds (PII) Holding by $545,580

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,035 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 417,538 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 1.40M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 373 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0.02% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,593 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.08% or 3,775 shares. Pnc Service has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 3,580 shares. Matthew 25 Mngmt owns 220,000 shares. 13 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% or 386 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1,701 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,921 shares. M&T Fincl Bank owns 5,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 54 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 36,510 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 90,293 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 100,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.16% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Omers Administration stated it has 26,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp reported 393,364 shares. 8,210 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 53,714 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 176,965 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 22,300 shares. Kenmare Prtnrs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 15,002 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 8,185 shares.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.