Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased By $356,900 Its Yy (YY) Holding; Last Week Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Element Fleet Management has $10.5 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 0.20% above currents $10.23 stock price. Element Fleet Management had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by National Bank Canada. See Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) latest ratings:

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 15.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,300 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 22,800 shares with $1.92M value, down from 27,100 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47 million shares traded or 21.41% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management firm in North America. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The firm offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets. It currently has negative earnings. It serves agriculture, business services, chemical, construction, consumer products, education and non-profit, energy, food and beverage, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and healthcare, professional services, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities industries.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 468,972 shares traded. Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.37’s average target is 52.69% above currents $54.6 stock price. YY Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, March 6. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

