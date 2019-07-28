Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut Us Bancorp (USB) Holding By $432,000; Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 34.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,000 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 16,900 shares with $814,000 value, down from 25,900 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $90.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.40 million shares traded or 22.21% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 28.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 332,342 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.48M shares with $112.64M value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.52 billion valuation. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,900 are held by Horseman Capital Mngmt. Etrade Capital Management Lc owns 7,586 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 19,140 shares. Thompson Inv Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,917 shares. Motco holds 0.02% or 4,379 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,412 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability owns 104,443 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. New York-based Markston International Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Punch Investment Mngmt owns 15,483 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.22% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16.30 million shares. 2.06M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore stated it has 5.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.24% or 20.32M shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 371,870 shares. New York-based Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 142,249 shares. 516,094 were reported by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 5,198 shares. 3,173 are held by Round Table Lc. Prudential Fin holds 523,930 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 19 are held by Camarda Advisors. Penobscot Investment Inc invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 2.75 million shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc holds 0.01% or 7,591 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 3,500 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas accumulated 208,830 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).