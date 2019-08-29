Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position by $432,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Share Value Were Volatile, Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $312,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 144,301 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 16,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 1.75 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

More news for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,278 are owned by Retirement Planning Grp Inc. Schafer Cullen Cap, a New York-based fund reported 46,982 shares. Adage Capital Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lockheed Martin Management holds 93,900 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 271,987 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5.55 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth stated it has 7,606 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Addenda Cap Inc invested in 0.15% or 41,808 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fund Sa has 30,702 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 31,936 shares. Principal Financial reported 5.67 million shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Com has invested 0.38% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.79% or 94,579 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.83 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Small Cap CEF Yields 7.7%, Deep Discount Of 9.2%, Outperformed The Index The Past 32 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Simple ETF Would Be Better Than The Royce Value Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of Jul 31, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 70,800 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA).