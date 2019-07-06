Horseman Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Winch Advisory Services Stake in Valero Energy Com (VLO) Has Upped by $999,768

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (VLO) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 11,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 25,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 1.60M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 1,070 shares. Argi Service Limited Com reported 32,329 shares. 11.14M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3.68 million shares. Amer Century holds 0.01% or 165,065 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc holds 0.01% or 3,090 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 851,550 shares. The Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Serv has invested 0.64% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Strs Ohio holds 0.09% or 237,699 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 37,562 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 37,778 shares. Spc Financial, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,299 shares. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 53,850 shares. 3.23M were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares to 193 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,933 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares to 134,300 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).