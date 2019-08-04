Horseman Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Duquesne Family Office Upped Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $11.86 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 131,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.80 million, up from 110,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 51,109 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd holds 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,905 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 28,350 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 536,937 shares. 76,292 were accumulated by Hartford Financial Management. Webster Natl Bank N A has 134,612 shares. First City Mngmt accumulated 1.31% or 17,973 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Com owns 127,031 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Group stated it has 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community Inv, Kentucky-based fund reported 339,191 shares. Huber Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 244,090 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Company reported 25,206 shares stake. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma owns 54,691 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Co owns 23,551 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Myriam Curet. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $3.94 million was sold by MOHR MARSHALL.

