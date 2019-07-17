Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Valuation Rose, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Boosted Position by $1.80 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 276,522 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 2.09M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance holds 0.53% or 320,817 shares. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.45% or 773,328 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 88,840 shares. Quantum Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 4,044 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 8,116 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Illinois-based Magnetar Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Curbstone Financial has 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cacti Asset Management Llc has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Interstate Retail Bank holds 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 92,083 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has 331,120 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Bankshares has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,915 shares. 131 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Networks Lc. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 995,376 shares. 1.98 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Legal General Grp Inc Public Lc has 245,690 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 3.12M shares or 2.31% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated reported 26,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp invested in 1.60M shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). American International Group Inc holds 48,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 3,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsr holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 314,619 shares stake. First Republic Investment invested in 57,065 shares.