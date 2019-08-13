Horrell Capital Management Upped Calix (CALX) Holding By $1.08 Million; Lithia Motors (LAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 99 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 68 sold and decreased their stock positions in Lithia Motors Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 22.89 million shares, down from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lithia Motors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 68 New Position: 31.

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased Calix Inc (CALX) stake by 47.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc acquired 154,000 shares as Calix Inc (CALX)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 480,000 shares with $3.70M value, up from 326,000 last quarter. Calix Inc now has $315.46M valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 216,090 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has 110,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 39,600 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 59,360 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 325,000 shares. 26,572 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 30,444 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Dupont Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Mirae Asset Invs Co stated it has 33,648 shares. Whittier Tru Com, California-based fund reported 100 shares.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 5.99% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. for 2.30 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 3.27% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 2.44% in the stock. Tyvor Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 102,044 shares.