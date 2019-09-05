Horrell Capital Management Stake in Progress Software (PRGS) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Position in Stryker (SYK) Has Lowered by $526,384

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 158,909 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 8,789 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $220.22. About 706,561 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.98 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.26% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 21,865 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 6,571 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 6,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Maple Capital Inc invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Finemark State Bank & holds 0.03% or 2,251 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1.26M shares. Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 0.38% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Shellback Cap LP owns 54,481 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.75% or 18,345 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,130 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 13,110 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 38,350 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20,500 shares to 50,340 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progress Software, Badger Meter and Open Text – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progress Announces Ipswitch WhatsUp Gold 2019.1 Nasdaq:PRGS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.