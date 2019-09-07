Horrell Capital Management Stake in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Lowered by $750,000 as Share Price Rose; Amg Funds Lowered Its Teradata Del (TDC) Holding by $667,962; Stock Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 11.91M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Remains on Target to Deliver EUR1.2B of Recurring Annual Cost Savings in FY18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Net Loss EUR351M; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks Business; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 15,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 18,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 1.39M shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.03 million for 30.98 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $392.41 million for 17.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

