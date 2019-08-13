Horrell Capital Management Stake in Brightcove Ince (BCOV) Cut as Shares Rose; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake by $621,600 as Stock Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (BCOV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 358,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 408,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Ince for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 10,294 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 1.86M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Corporation accumulated 55,000 shares. Prelude Cap Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Jpmorgan Chase reported 371,319 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 29,834 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horrell Management Incorporated accumulated 1.54% or 358,859 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 36,802 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 79,793 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 29,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 1.80 million shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 16,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 6,920 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.45 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 9.16M shares. Tru Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,873 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.51% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.03% or 118,120 shares. 29,021 are held by Pacific Global Invest Management Company. Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 21 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 0.11% or 3,996 shares. West Oak Capital Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.12 million shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson holds 9,754 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, De Burlo Grp has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).