Horrell Capital Management Raised Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding by $468,000; Apg Asset Management Nv Trimmed Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $3.29 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 856,244 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.39M, down from 885,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.88M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 2.63 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform

