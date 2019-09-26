Horrell Capital Management Raised Its Calix (CALX) Stake; Shorts at Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Raised By 34.64%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had an increase of 34.64% in short interest. GTE’s SI was 4.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.64% from 3.06M shares previously. With 2.42 million avg volume, 2 days are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s short sellers to cover GTE’s short positions. The SI to Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s float is 1.08%. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 1.77M shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 27/03/2018 – BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record — awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Gran; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q EPS 11c; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 07/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Rev $64.8M; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gas and oil properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $519.22 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent , including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. It has a 5.25 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gran Tierra Energy: Leading The Way And Increasing Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update Toronto Stock Exchange:GTE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2019 Second Quarter Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Formal Signing of Ecuador Blocks – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by Record Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.