Horrell Capital Management Position in Progress Software (PRGS) Decreased by $2.73 Million; Bainco International Investors Decreased Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $5.29 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 116,737 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 12,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $58.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1746.82. About 3.86 million shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Progress Software (PRGS) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Progress to Acquire Ipswitch, Inc. – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) CEO Yogesh Gupta on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2019: BB,BB.TO,PRGS,DPW – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Ser reported 5,988 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Merian Global Investors (Uk) reported 453,378 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Communication Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 11,432 shares. 28,826 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Amer Gp invested in 0.01% or 33,859 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Bailard stated it has 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Comerica National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 44,817 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 217,362 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.25% or 1.32M shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 725,918 shares.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,170 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.65 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.