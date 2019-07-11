Horrell Capital Management Position in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Decreased by $750,000 as Market Value Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Holder 1St Source Bank Has Cut Stake

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 25,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $297.02. About 244,614 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 13.74 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – NOKIA DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM SAYS WILL ESTABLISH WITH NOKIA JOINT VENTURE FOR CREATING PORTFOLIO OF RUSSIAN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA’S AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Finnish State Investor Spends $1 Billion Buying 3.3% of Nokia

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares to 133,037 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.75 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $55.54M for 126.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.