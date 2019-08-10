Horrell Capital Management Maintains Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR); Bard Associates Position In I D Systems (IDSY) Was Has Raised

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.93 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 10,715 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,508 shares. Eidelman Virant, Missouri-based fund reported 167,305 shares. Cannell Cap Lc invested in 2.65M shares or 3.82% of the stock. 54,400 were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. California Employees Retirement reported 138,786 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 10,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 59,880 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archon Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.19M shares. State Street Corporation holds 17,315 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Northern Tru owns 42,468 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 348,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Fairpointe Limited Liability Co owns 149,488 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. 10,000 I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares with value of $61,201 were bought by Frumberg Charles. On Thursday, March 14 Wolfe Chris Adam bought $63,713 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 10,600 shares. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC also bought $51,034 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. 2,500 shares were bought by Formant Christopher, worth $14,725 on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PowerFleet® for Logistics Helps American Intermodal Management Power Its Technology Driven Business Model – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “I.D. Systems Introduces PowerFleet Essence, a New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small and Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution and Retail Installations – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I.D. Systems To Acquire Pointer Telocation In Transformational Combination – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “I.D. Systems’ LV Series Platform Selected as a Heavy Duty Trucking Magazine Top 20 Product for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Juniper Networks, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LINE Accelerates Network Expansion and Growth through Continued Long-Term Partnership with Juniper Networks – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$26.47, Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehi Car Service.