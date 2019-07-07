Horrell Capital Management Lowered Stake in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) as Share Price Declined; Navellier & Associates Holds Holding in Verisign (VRSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verisign Inc. (VRSN) by 1313.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 17,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 505,037 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 8.08 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Now Sees a Stronger Primary Addressable Market For Networks in FY18; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 07/05/2018 – Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight to Expand Its IoT Software Portfolio and Accelerate Vertical Application Devt; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $55.39 million for 126.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 849 shares to 10,266 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,815 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).