Horrell Capital Management Lowered Stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) as Market Valuation Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut Its Stake in Phibro Animal Health Cl A (PAHC) by $915,232 as Stock Declined

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A (PAHC) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 28,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The hedge fund held 490,367 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, down from 518,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 86,357 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 177,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 200,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 213,940 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Med Inc by 5,756 shares to 534,279 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Group (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAHC’s profit will be $13.75M for 22.65 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold PAHC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 500,901 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 50,948 shares. American Century Cos holds 0% or 60,965 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 31,403 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Lc holds 0.17% or 10,667 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 36,584 shares. 19,961 are held by Comerica Fincl Bank. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 337,652 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 21,177 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank reported 36,900 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 6,307 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Massachusetts Service Ma reported 52,679 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.88 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

