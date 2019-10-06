Horrell Capital Management Lowered Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Market Value Rose; Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $1.58 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.11M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $205.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Fincl Bank & Tru has 4,328 shares. Adirondack Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc reported 2.38% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 466,486 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0.38% or 1.30 million shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Reik Ltd Liability holds 10.77% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 766,270 shares. Gradient Invests invested in 1,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.14% or 164,747 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Com stated it has 54,463 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Smith Salley And Associate accumulated 1.61% or 204,204 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Company invested in 16,141 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Ltd Company accumulated 305,721 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Van Strum & Towne holds 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,084 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 21,682 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. 11 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 430,488 shares. Holderness Invs invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 14.04 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora owns 49,455 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Ci has 46,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 97,876 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation accumulated 30,855 shares. Cibc Corp invested in 0.01% or 39,692 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group holds 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 1.03 million shares. Security Trust Com invested in 225 shares.

