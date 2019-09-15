Horrell Capital Management Lifted Microstrategy (MSTR) Holding; Teradata (TDC) Sentiment Is 0.83

Teradata Corp (TDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 111 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 134 sold and trimmed equity positions in Teradata Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 109.67 million shares, down from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Teradata Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 87 Increased: 76 New Position: 35.

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) stake by 14.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc acquired 5,000 shares as Microstrategy Inc (MSTR)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 40,200 shares with $5.76 million value, up from 35,200 last quarter. Microstrategy Inc now has $1.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 94,804 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure

Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation for 178,664 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 1.65 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Eagle Investment Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 15.07 million shares. The New York-based Riverpark Capital Management Llc has invested 1.64% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 83,700 shares.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 869,323 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teradata: Great Technology, So-So Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Teradata Corporation’s (NYSE:TDC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.67M for 31.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 175.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At MicroStrategy Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MicroStrategy Aims to Grow in 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Dropped 10.5% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peek Under The Hood: IJS Has 18% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity. RECHAN LESLIE J also bought $260,262 worth of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 412,267 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 7,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 111,801 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.03% or 90,889 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc reported 64,348 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.15% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Shell Asset reported 4,056 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 62,552 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 2,810 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 42 shares. 69,250 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Westfield Capital Management Communication LP stated it has 100,810 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).