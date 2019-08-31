Horrell Capital Management Lifted Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake; Interdigital (IDCC) Position Maintained by General American Investors Company Inc

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 340,533 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 12/03/2018 – InterDigital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.)

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 2.63 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. by 115,275 shares to 220,004 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) by 182,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability New York invested in 41,837 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 5,592 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 13,294 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 4,949 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.16% or 174,135 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% stake. Dean holds 2.01% or 18,160 shares in its portfolio. 11,730 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 192,110 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 75,163 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 12,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has invested 0.03% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 1.29 million shares. 123,400 are held by Fjarde Ap. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 52,067 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 720,672 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Llc accumulated 1.61M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Synovus Financial reported 3,342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 180,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 20,340 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Victory Cap Management reported 131,748 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 262,442 shares. Financial Professionals stated it has 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.35% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 270 shares.

