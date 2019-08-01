Horrell Capital Management Lifted Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake by $468,000; Stock Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Price Rose, S&Co Lifted Its Stake

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 16,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 434,935 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 417,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 2.98 million shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 3.28M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Juniper Networks Expands Networking Simplicity Through Support of SONiC – GlobeNewswire" on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Juniper Networks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire" published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $279,027 activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Koley Bikash sold $177,525. $182,000 worth of stock was sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley on Friday, February 1.