Horrell Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Juniper Networks (JNPR) as Valuation Declined; Motley Fool Wealth Management Raised Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 2.22M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 11,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,752 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, up from 187,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 305,418 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $638,552 activity. $279,027 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was sold by rahim rami on Tuesday, February 5. Miller Kenneth Bradley also sold $182,000 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehi Car Service by 90,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Earnings: It’s Again Because Of The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Earnings: JNPR Stock Gains Despite Q1 Sales Down 7% – Investorplace.com” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Buys Mist Systems For $405M: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is IPG Photonics Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG Photonics Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IPG Photonics: A Misunderstood Gem – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Photonics Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

