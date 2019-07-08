Horrell Capital Management Increases Position in Calix (CALX); Buckle (BKE) Stake Raised by Wbi Investments Inc

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 40,471 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 19,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, up from 21,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 210,831 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix Recognized for â€œMost Innovative Telecoms Productâ€ by Light Reading – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Canada’s Tbaytel Outpaces the Competition and Generates New Revenue Streams with Calix Managed Wi-Fi Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SCTelcom Recovers Cloud Investment Just Four Months After Turn Up Thanks to Calix Customer Success Services – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Calix Inc (CALX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Buckle, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buckle: Back To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Foot Locker, Lions Gate Entertainment, and The Buckle Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Buckle, Inc. Reports September 2018 Net Sales – Business Wire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

