Horrell Capital Management Increases Holding in Calix (CALX); Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 120,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 600,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 144,707 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 78,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 280,110 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 358,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 602,128 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 642,100 are owned by Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny. Wolverine Asset stated it has 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.01% or 4.16 million shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Com has invested 4.89% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Weber Alan W owns 3,281 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Co holds 13,416 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 179,949 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 91,709 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc holds 40,600 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 4,900 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,429 shares. 1.29 million were reported by Invesco.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 40,305 shares to 137,830 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 115.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold CALX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 0.17% more from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). North Run Limited Partnership accumulated 230,136 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 6,727 shares. Strs Ohio has 86,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,145 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 42,800 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 712,995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Inc stated it has 4.37 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth accumulated 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Nokomis Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.91% or 2.26 million shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0% or 12,694 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 43,330 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 68,561 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems.