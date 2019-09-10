Horrell Capital Management Increased Calix (CALX) Stake; ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED (ZURVY) SI Increased By 28.95%

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased Calix Inc (CALX) stake by 47.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc acquired 154,000 shares as Calix Inc (CALX)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 480,000 shares with $3.70M value, up from 326,000 last quarter. Calix Inc now has $338.74M valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 247,376 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had an increase of 28.95% in short interest. ZURVY’s SI was 73,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.95% from 57,000 shares previously. With 234,300 avg volume, 0 days are for ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD SPONSORED (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s short sellers to cover ZURVY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 34,498 shares traded. Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased Ehi Car Service stake by 90,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 32,000 shares. Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 26,572 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny invested in 0.05% or 80,000 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Lyon Street Cap Ltd holds 2.44% or 103,174 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 110,325 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp owns 40,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 567,814 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 4.31M shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 538,688 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Com holds 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 80,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Lord Abbett & Llc reported 538,309 shares.

