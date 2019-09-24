Horrell Capital Management Increased Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Holding; Junto Capital Management LP Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased Benchmark Electronics (BHE) stake by 36.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc acquired 65,000 shares as Benchmark Electronics (BHE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 242,305 shares with $6.81 million value, up from 177,305 last quarter. Benchmark Electronics now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 8,022 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE)

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 84.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 372,762 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 67,356 shares with $9.02M value, down from 440,118 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 2.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video)

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 5.53% above currents $140.54 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stake by 1.18 million shares to 2.11 million valued at $80.40 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 321,669 shares and now owns 672,368 shares. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.