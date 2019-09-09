Horrell Capital Management Holds Stake in Calix (CALX); Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Increases Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.08 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 270,020 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M

