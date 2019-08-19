Horrell Capital Management Holding in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Decreased by $750,000 as Share Value Rose; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) as Share Value Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 75.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 11,021 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 44,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 507,489 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 6.43 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 11/05/2018 – Wearables Case Study: Nokia Technologies Enters Digital Health with Withings Acquisition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 07/05/2018 – Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight to Expand Its IoT Software Portfolio and Accelerate Vertical Application Devt; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 25/04/2018 – Nokia’s Reported Net Loss Seen Narrowing — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X6 with 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, ZEISS optics expected to be announced on April 27; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Networks Margins Weighed by Soft 1Q in North America; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $334.16 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 19,352 shares to 129,468 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.