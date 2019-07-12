Horrell Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $468,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Position in Tri Continental (TY) Has Lowered by $484,328 as Stock Value Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 1.50M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 40,570 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 161 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 97,056 shares. 1,003 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Aperio Gp Lc holds 174,613 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 255,072 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 15,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2.84M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pggm Investments accumulated 1.53M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 49,635 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co reported 469,742 shares stake.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) by 22,700 shares to 177,305 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehi Car Service by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. Koley Bikash sold $177,525 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Wednesday, January 30. $279,027 worth of stock was sold by rahim rami on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 6,204 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Network Llc holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 328 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% or 4,654 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 15,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il reported 0.01% stake. First Advsr Lp reported 87,464 shares stake. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 86,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 86,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 428,975 shares. 1607 Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.29% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 200,610 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 15,566 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 1,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.