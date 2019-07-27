Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Synnex (SNX) Position; Endeavour Capital Advisors Cut Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased Synnex Corp (SNX) stake by 26.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as Synnex Corp (SNX)’s stock declined 0.44%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 28,000 shares with $2.67M value, down from 37,890 last quarter. Synnex Corp now has $5.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.95. About 320,682 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 41.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 295,864 shares with $4.88M value, down from 506,168 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 1.06M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $57,846 activity. Witt Marshall sold $57,846 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex had 4 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Barrington.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) stake by 115,547 shares to 384,662 valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 14,643 shares and now owns 250,875 shares. Level One Bancorp Inc was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity. FARNSWORTH RON L sold $167,414 worth of stock or 9,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.