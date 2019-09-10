Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Tech Data (TECD) by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Shares Rose While Westend Advisors Decreased Stake by $26.67 Billion

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.1. About 8,529 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD)

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 144,553 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 25/04/2018 – Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Several banks have attempted to join the group in recent years. ICBC Standard joined in 2016 after months of wrangling over conditions and an application from at least one other, Goldman Sachs was declined, sources in LPMCL member banks said; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 68,156 shares to 313,734 shares, valued at $14.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 52,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 12,675 shares. Excalibur Corp invested in 4,459 shares or 0.81% of the stock. 20,447 are owned by Colonial Trust Advsrs. Goldentree Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 100,265 shares. Hall Kathryn A, a California-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 76,384 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com accumulated 0.05% or 4,481 shares. Moreover, Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 407,000 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 12,852 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 2,881 shares. Moreover, Weik Cap has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Intll Ca stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.22% or 593,018 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.81 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $108.72 million for 8.73 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

