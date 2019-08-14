Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Synnex (SNX) as Valuation Declined; Hartford Investment Management Co Holding in Sysco (SYY) Trimmed by $370,788 as Stock Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 266,007 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 5,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 52,933 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 58,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 2.91 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09 million for 7.45 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 55,682 shares to 103,906 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 16,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).