Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Netscout Systems (NTCT) Holding; DELCATH SYS (DCTH) Shorts Raised By 3600%

DELCATH SYS INC (OTCMKTS:DCTH) had an increase of 3600% in short interest. DCTH’s SI was 3,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3600% from 100 shares previously. The stock increased 8.50% or $0.0085 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1085. About 109,552 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) stake by 14.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 35,000 shares as Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT)’s stock declined 10.70%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 201,001 shares with $5.64M value, down from 236,001 last quarter. Netscout Systems Inc now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 307,785 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 15/05/2018 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP Exits Position in NetScout; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian Network Information Centre Selects NETSCOUT; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 18,414 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited accumulated 17,784 shares. First Mercantile owns 6,640 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mgmt owns 693 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 2.43M shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 10,011 shares. The California-based Kestrel Inv has invested 2.39% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 18,800 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 13,993 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 50,299 shares.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netscout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) CEO Anil Singhal on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.