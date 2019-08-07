Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microstrategy (MSTR) Holding by $1.30 Million as Valuation Declined; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shares Were Volatile, Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $5.29 Million Its Stake

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 97,169 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 183,897 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 2,082 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.03% or 2,520 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 12,638 shares stake. 2,310 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 19,516 shares. 67,403 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Prudential Fin reported 13,846 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,997 shares stake. Ajo LP reported 63,404 shares stake. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 236 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% or 3,061 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Morgan Stanley holds 5.27M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qci Asset New York accumulated 3,800 shares. 20,000 are held by Northern Trust. Parametric Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 61,541 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 41,225 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). City Of London Communication Ltd owns 934,941 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 26,403 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Ionic Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 162,034 shares.