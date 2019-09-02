Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $468,000 as Market Valuation Declined; First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Tutor Perini (TPC) Position by $311,100 as Market Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 2.72 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 416,221 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehi Car Service by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.