Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding by $390,000; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increased Its Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Position by $628,800; Valuation Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 866,820 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 123.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $527.59. About 252,429 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.