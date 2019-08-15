Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Its Calix (CALX) Position by $1.08 Million as Market Value Declined; As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Value Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Lowered Holding by $594,396

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 560,711 shares traded or 84.42% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 50,000 shares to 358,859 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.