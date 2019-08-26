Horrell Capital Management Inc increased Calix Inc (CALX) stake by 47.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc acquired 154,000 shares as Calix Inc (CALX)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 480,000 shares with $3.70M value, up from 326,000 last quarter. Calix Inc now has $328.21M valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 362,705 shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING

FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) had an increase of 84.64% in short interest. FFLWF’s SI was 51,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 84.64% from 28,000 shares previously. With 177,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)’s short sellers to cover FFLWF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.0353 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 204,673 shares traded or 65.27% up from the average. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 9,890 shares to 28,000 valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 32,000 shares. Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Active Ethernet Steps into the Future with Software-Defined ONT Management and Service Provisioning on AXOS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward CAF Compliance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 34,663 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company has 0.05% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 9,853 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,727 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 815,134 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Aviance Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% or 24,835 shares in its portfolio. 26,572 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Lapides Asset Ltd Llc reported 1.70M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 33,914 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management invested in 0% or 10,595 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 17,100 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Lc reported 127,409 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Friess Assocs Lc invested in 491,519 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

More news for Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) were recently published by: Midasletter.com, which released: “Fire & Flower Corp (CVE:FAF) CEO on Ottawa Cannabis Store’s $50000 First Day Sales – Midas Letter” on April 09, 2019. Midasletter.com‘s article titled: “Hill Street Beverage Company Inc (CVE:BEER) CEO on 2019 Revenue Growth Target – Midas Letter” and published on April 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc., operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company has market cap of $110.16 million. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operation of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.