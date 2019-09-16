Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake by $743,300; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Tcw Group Upped Position by $310,500

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 1.64 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 27,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 2.88 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 460,497 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $88.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 421,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,573 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos LP invested in 55,654 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 7,659 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 442,106 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 5,820 shares. Accredited Investors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,201 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,688 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 91,273 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 3,860 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communication Ltd invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Adirondack reported 24,610 shares. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 297,366 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,044 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) reported 390,164 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 250,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 120,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).