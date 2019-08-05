Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Its Brightcove Ince (BCOV) Holding; Mill Road Capital Management Raised Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Position

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) stake by 30.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mill Road Capital Management Llc acquired 395,699 shares as Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP)’s stock declined 4.43%. The Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 1.69M shares with $4.67 million value, up from 1.29M last quarter. Huttig Bldg Prods Inc now has $59.46M valuation. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 19,001 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased Brightcove Ince (BCOV) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as Brightcove Ince (BCOV)’s stock rose 25.18%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 358,859 shares with $3.02 million value, down from 408,859 last quarter. Brightcove Ince now has $470.45 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 163,513 shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 649,544 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 121,245 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Tru Co has 0.52% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 69,756 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Archon Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 5.11% or 2.23M shares. Webster Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 135 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Herald Ltd has 1.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 471,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 38,611 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 7,512 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc invested in 0% or 29,834 shares. Voya Inv accumulated 16,510 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 320,440 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 161,468 shares stake.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity. Ray Jeff bought $42,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV), A Stock That Climbed 12% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brightcove (BCOV) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PERI vs. BCOV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brightcove beats with double-digit revenue gain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 20,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il holds 10,000 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company stated it has 48,688 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company owns 113,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton owns 755,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Paradigm Capital Management reported 2.14 million shares stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 5,500 shares. Weber Alan W, New York-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 12,369 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 96 shares.