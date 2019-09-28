Horrell Capital Management Has Cut Its Tech Data (TECD) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Value Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Increased Holding

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 179,189 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 3731.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.07 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.11M for 8.65 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: TECH DATA CORP, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 11.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Data (TECD) Stock Down 16% in 3 Months: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tech Data and OPAQ Sign U.S. Distribution Agreement to Provide Network Security-as-a-Service – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) by 65,000 shares to 242,305 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 19,640 were reported by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Massachusetts Finance Com Ma reported 111,900 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 9,618 shares. Gru Inc holds 0.04% or 94,105 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 0.12% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 715,754 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.04% or 238,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 51,147 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Amer Century Companies reported 227,572 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lord Abbett And Limited reported 99,800 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm reported 8,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 64,194 shares to 176,430 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (NYSE:UPS) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,800 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Zscaler Gets Punished as the Cloud Security War Heats Up – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Cloudflare a Buy After Its 20% Post-IPO Pop? – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Gives Investors a Look at Its Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.