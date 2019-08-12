Horrell Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Progress Software (PRGS) by $2.73 Million; Staley Capital Advisers Cut Stake in General Motors (GM) by $553,853 as Stock Value Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 253,590 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 14,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.25 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 6.13M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT TO BE MADE IN 2 TRANCHES; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS AFFIRMS ITS PLANS TO LAUNCH BOLT AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE AT SCALE IN A DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENT BY 2019 – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TOTAL AVAILABLE CREDIT TO AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT UNDER FACILITY REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $14.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO HOLD EMERGENCY MINISTERS MTG ON GM KOREA: MONEYTODAY; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EBIT $2.6B; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 18,998 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 20 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Pnc Svcs Group Inc Incorporated owns 1,799 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company owns 1.32M shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Smith Asset LP has invested 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,649 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 30,910 shares. 157,136 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Art Advisors Llc owns 0.05% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 19,438 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 26,549 shares.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Progress Software Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : NKE, PRGS, SGH, FC, CAMP, CDMO – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Progress Announces 11th Edition of DevReach, the Premier Developer Conference in CEE – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 28, 2019 : SAIC, RH, PRGS, OXM, SGH, NH, REED, VJET, BOXL, NBY, CAPR, BIOC – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Progress Software Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRGS) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Despite Declining Sales, This Is What Drove General Motors’ Earnings Beat – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM rolls out mid-engine Corvette to challenge Europeans – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why and How to Buy GM Stock in Todayâ€™s Market – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,535 shares to 18,792 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).